Anand Sharma

Narendra Modi is arrogant, has no respect for democracy: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday expressed his confidence of throwing out the BJP.

Sharma said that the Congress is confident about defeating the BJP as the foundations of this government are based on lies. 

According to ANI, Singh said that BJP ministers have mastered the art of lying, speaking half-truth and misleading people. 

Criticising BJP over remarks about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sharma said that PM Modi is arrogant and has no respect for democracy.  

During the BJP`s National Executive meeting here, party president Amit Shah attacked Singh saying "Manmohan Singh follows his party, while Modi leads". 

Sharma said Singh was a far better prime minister than Modi is. 

"We take strong objection to the kind of language that has been used by BJP against Singh," Sharma said.

"He (Singh) was a far better prime minister than Modi. The difference is that Manmohan Singh had humility, decency and grace, he upheld the dignity of his office. It is the reverse in case of Modi.

"He is arrogant and doesn`t behave as a prime minister who respects parliamentary democracy. He is not leading, he is dictating. He doesn`t have the capacity to listen or even respond to bona fide questions," said Sharma. 

"The Modi government has been a failure on all fronts. Today what is happening the country is a matter of shame, things like mob-lynchings, rapes, an environment of fear and violence.

"All these should have been reflected in the national executive. The responsibility is theirs about the non- performance and bad performance of the government. They cannot escape the responsibility by just criticising the Congress," said Sharma.

(With Agency Inputs)

