Narendra Modi lauds Justice Dalveer Bhandari on ICJ re-election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari for his re-election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Bhandari was re-elected to the ICJ on Monday as the General Assembly rallied behind him in a show of strength that made Britain bow to the majority and withdraw its candidate Christopher Greenwood.
He will start his term from February 2018.