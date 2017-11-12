Narendra Modi leaves for Philippines to attend India-Asean Summit, East Asia Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for a three-day visit to the Philippines during the course of which he will attend this year`s India-Asean Summit and the East Asia Summit.

"Embarking on tour of constructive engagements. PM @narendramodi departs for Philippines to attend the @ASEAN and East Asia Summits in Manila," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

This is the first prime ministerial visit from India to the Philippines in 36 years since the visit of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Modi will attend the 15th India-Asean Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila on Tuesday.

The visit is all the more significant as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Asean dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the Asean.

The Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Ahead of the two summits, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Filipino President Roberto Duterte on Monday.

Meetings with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are attending the East Asia Summit, are likely on the sidelines.