Narendra Modi-led BJP will improve its 2014 tally if snap polls were held today, claims new survey

New Delhi: In yet another boost for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, a fresh survey has claimed that prime minister's party (BJP) will be a major winner in the event of a snap poll.

The survey conducted by the Times of India, claimed that BJP will have its way if Lok Sabha elections are held in the present times, three years after its resounding victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The survey claimed that even after three years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is intact and several decisions taken by the BJP government at the Centre including demonetisation, surgical strikes and various other social welfare initiatives have got people's approval.

Since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP lost in Punjab, where it was in power in alliance with SAD, in Bihar because of the 'Mahagathbandhan', and in Delhi, to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, the political landscape has changed a lot in these years. Arvind kejriwal-led AAP has lost its sheen, going by the resounding victory for the BJP in the civic polls.

Signs of cracks have appeared in the RJD-JDU alliance because of legal trouble and corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and his family members. Hence, it won't come as a surprise if the BJP-led NDA government performs even 'better than in 2014'.

Nearly 84% of respondents believed that if General Elections were held today, the government would equal or better its 2014 Lok Sabha performance.

61% of those voted believed the BJP would perform better than it did in 2014. And some 23% of respondents believed the BJP would fare the same as it did in 2014.

More than surgical strikes, the people have given a thumbs up to the Modi government for its decision to scrap high-value currency notes of high denomination.

Around 77% of respondents rated the Modi government's performance as being 'very good' and 'good'.