Narendra Modi-led NDA third most trusted government in world with support of 73% Indians

New Delhi: In what can be called as a good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73 per cent Indians still have faith in NDA government, according to the latest report released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

India has been ranked third on “Trust in government” chart. However Indonesia which has bagged 79 per cent people’s confidence in their government ranked second and Switzerland, has topped the chart with whopping 80 per cent.

Bringing disappointment for US president Donald Trump, the report shows mere 30 per cent public trust his government whereas UK Prime Minister Theresa May has surpassed Trump by bagging support of almost 41 percent of people.

However, South Korea government has only 25 per cent people's support and Greece, which is struggling with a failed economy has bagged 13 per cent people's confidence, lying at the bottom of the chart.

According to the reports, the word trust represents the 'positive perception about the actions of an individual or an organisation.'