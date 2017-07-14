close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi-led NDA third most trusted government in world with support of 73% Indians

In what can be called as a good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73 per cent Indians still have faith in NDA government, according to the latest report released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 15:55
Narendra Modi-led NDA third most trusted government in world with support of 73% Indians
File picture

New Delhi: In what can be called as a good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73 per cent Indians still have faith in NDA government, according to the latest report released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). 

India has been ranked third on “Trust in government” chart. However Indonesia which has bagged 79 per cent people’s confidence in their government ranked second and Switzerland, has topped the chart with whopping 80 per cent.

Bringing disappointment for US president Donald Trump, the report shows mere 30 per cent public trust his government whereas UK Prime Minister Theresa May has surpassed Trump by bagging support of almost 41 percent of people.

However, South Korea government has only 25 per cent people's support and  Greece, which is struggling with a failed economy has bagged 13 per cent people's confidence, lying at the bottom of the chart. 

According to the reports, the word trust represents the 'positive perception about the actions of an individual or an organisation.'

TAGS

Narendra ModiNDAOECDOrganisation for Economic Co-operation and DevelopmentTrusted government

From Zee News

Rift in Bihar&#039;s &#039;Mahagathbandhan&#039;: Sonia calls Nitish, Lalu, urge them to keep alliance intact
Bihar

Rift in Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan': Sonia cal...

West Bengal top cop says Maoist from neighbouring countries behind violent clash in Darjeeling
West Bengal

West Bengal top cop says Maoist from neighbouring countries...

Science

Micromotors powered by bacteria and light developed

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS NSAs meet amid Dokalam stand-off
India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRI...

Donald Trump says willing to invite Vladimir Putin to White House &#039;at the right time&#039;
World

Donald Trump says willing to invite Vladimir Putin to White...

Samsung &#039;accidentally&#039; reveals Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter
Gadgets

Samsung 'accidentally' reveals Galaxy Note 8 on T...

Technology

Amazon working on slimmer, better Echo to counter Apple...

Despite Mosul success, war against Islamic State not over yet: United States
World

Despite Mosul success, war against Islamic State not over y...

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Survey
World

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Su...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message