Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Lucknow visit: Here is what the PM said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on 'Transforming Urban Landscape' which marks the third anniversary of three key government initiatives on urban development.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on 'Transforming Urban Landscape' which marks the third anniversary of three key government initiatives on urban development. They are--Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission. 

The PM reached Lucknow on Saturday on his two-day visit to the state. The Prime Minister visited an exhibition on Flagship Missions of Urban Development. He interacted with 35 beneficiaries of PMAY (Urban), one from each state or union territory, the statement said. He will receive feedback from PMAY beneficiaries, via video link, from different cities of Uttar Pradesh and lay the foundation stone for various projects under the flagship missions. The PM will address the gathering and return to the capital in the evening.

Here is what the PM said:

* The houses that are being built today they have been provided with toilets. Under the Saubhagya Scheme, LED bulbs are also being provided. It means that an entire package is being given. The government has offered relief from interest for these houses. The area of the houses has now been increased further than the earlier one.

* The extension of the Metro is underway in Lucknow. PM Atal Behari Vajpayee was the first to bring this system to land in Delhi. The success of Delhi Metro today is being repeated in the whole country:

The government is trying to provide a roof over every head by 2022. Keeping this in mind, 54 lakh houses have been sanctioned in urban areas in the last three years. More than one crore houses have been handed over to the public even in villages not only in cities. 

* Lucknow has been the workplace of the great man former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. It has been his parliamentary area for a long time.

* Our resolve to make the life of millions of people simple, easy and safe has been strengthened three years later.

