close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

Jugnauth was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 13:12
Narendra Modi meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here ahead of delegation-level talks.

"A relationship marked by age-old ties of friendship and deep mutual respect. PM @narendramodi receives PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Hyderabad House," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Jugnauth was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Following this, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting dignitary.

On Friday, after his arrival here on a three-day state visit, Jugnauth met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues including security cooperation.

Jugnauth also held discussions with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

India sees Mauritius as a key player in the blue economy. Modi made a historic visit to the Indian Ocean island nation in March 2015.

This is Jugnauth`s first visit abroad since assuming office this January.

TAGS

Narendra ModiPravind JugnauthMauritiusIndiaSuresh PrabhuSushma Swaraj

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2017 declared; check RBSE 12th Class Arts Result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Education

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2017 declared; check RBSE...

Malaysian police arrests six Islamic State suspects
WorldAsia

Malaysian police arrests six Islamic State suspects

Para SF, IAF Garuds join ops to recover Sukhoi-30 wreckage
Assam

Para SF, IAF Garuds join ops to recover Sukhoi-30 wreckage

Odisha: Child Protection Unit rescues abandoned baby girl from forest
Odisha

Odisha: Child Protection Unit rescues abandoned baby girl f...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's son submits plea against JIT...
WorldAsia

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's son submits plea against JIT...

Hybrid Cloud is the way to go: IBM
Technology

Hybrid Cloud is the way to go: IBM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video