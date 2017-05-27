Narendra Modi meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here ahead of delegation-level talks.

"A relationship marked by age-old ties of friendship and deep mutual respect. PM @narendramodi receives PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Hyderabad House," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Jugnauth was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Following this, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting dignitary.

On Friday, after his arrival here on a three-day state visit, Jugnauth met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues including security cooperation.

Jugnauth also held discussions with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

India sees Mauritius as a key player in the blue economy. Modi made a historic visit to the Indian Ocean island nation in March 2015.

This is Jugnauth`s first visit abroad since assuming office this January.