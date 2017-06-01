close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi pays homage at St Petersburg's WWII cemetery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage at the Piskariovskoye Memorial Cemetery here, a reminder of the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their lives during the nearly 900-day Siege of Leningrad, as St Petersburg was then known, during the Second World War.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 15:26

St Petersburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage at the Piskariovskoye Memorial Cemetery here, a reminder of the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their lives during the nearly 900-day Siege of Leningrad, as St Petersburg was then known, during the Second World War.

Modi laid a wreath at the cemetery where the bodies of about half a million Russian people, including 420,000 civilians, are laid to rest. 

These people died mostly due to cold and starvation because of the siege laid by the Nazis from September 1941 to January 1944.

Modi also signed the visitor's book at the memorial. 

The Prime Minister arrived in Russia on Wednesday on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

Later on Thursday, he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. India and Russia are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties this year.

On Friday, Modi will attend, for the first time, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a business event.

From Russia, he will leave for France on the fourth and final leg of his tour and hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. 

Before Russia, the Prime Minister visited Germany and Spain.

TAGS

Narendra ModiSt Petersburg's WWII cemeteryEmmanuel MacronSecond World WarVladimir PutinPiskariovskoye Memorial Cemetery

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Five Pakistani troopers killed in Indian Army&#039;s counter offensive along LoC
Jammu and Kashmir

Five Pakistani troopers killed in Indian Army's counte...

YU Yureka Black smartphone launched at Rs 8,999
Mobiles

YU Yureka Black smartphone launched at Rs 8,999

Declare goat as `national sister`, says Sanjay Singh; Twitterati give it back to AAP leader
Delhi

Declare goat as `national sister`, says Sanjay Singh; Twitt...

Massive infighting in Hizbul Mujahideen - Now, terrorists are planning murder of their own team members
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Massive infighting in Hizbul Mujahideen - Now, terrorists a...

Nancy Jha murder case: Throat slit, wrists cut, acid poured all over body – Know about spine chilling story from Bihar&#039;s Madhubani
Bihar

Nancy Jha murder case: Throat slit, wrists cut, acid poured...

Attachment proceedings started against five in cow slaughte...
Uttar Pradesh

Attachment proceedings started against five in cow slaughte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video