Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe ask Pakistan to bring perpetrators of 26/11, Pathankot terror attacks to justice

Ahmedabad: After laying the foundation stone for Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail, PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held bilateral talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat on Thursday.

Both the leaders called for Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot attacks.

Modi and Abe looked forward to convening 5th Japan-India consultation on terrorism and to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including al Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad , Lashkar-e-Toiba and their affiliates.

Addressing a joint statement with the Japanaese leader, PM Modi said, "Indo-Japan ties are not limited to bilateral or regional spheres, we also have close cooperation on key global issues."

Emphasising on Indo-Japan economic relationship, PM Modi said, "Japan invested USD 4.7 billion in India in 2016-17, 80 percent higher than last year."

The Prime Minister announced that Indian and Japanese postal service will start a 'cool box service' for Japanese living in India so that they can order their favorite food from Japan.

He urged the Japanese business community to open maximum number of Japanese restaurant chains in India.

India and Japan agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region where China is increasing its assertiveness.

While referring to the recently held Malabar Exercise in the month of July, Japan PM Shinzo Abe said Japan-India-US cooperation will be further strengthened.

Abe said such military exercises will further deepen cooperation between India, Japan and the US.

"We have agreed upon a Japan-India investment support road map," the Japanese PM further said.

Both Modi and Abe condemned in the strongest terms North Korea's continued development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Abe said that Japan Promotion Board office has been set up in Gujarat to increase investment.

The Japanese PM thanked the Indians for the grand and warm reception.

"Very thankful and overwhelmed by the warm welcome by people of India and the government," Abe said.

12th India Japan Annual Summit

During the talks between the two leaders, India and Japan inked 15 pacts to give a boost to cooperation in various key sectors, including civil aviation, trade and science and technology.

"We have just signed a joint statement which will serve as a milestone to open a new era for Japan-India relationship... Based on that we will strongly promote Japan- India special strategic and global partnership to drive peace and prosperity for Indo-Pacific region and the whole world," Abe said.

- MoU between DBT & Japan's National Institute of Advanced Science & Technology was signed on promotion of cooperation in research-related activities.

- India and Japan also signed MoU on international academic and sports exchange between LNIPE & Nippon Sports Science University.

- Letter of Intent between LNIPE and University of Tsukuba, Japan.

- MoC on Japan-India Special programme for Make in India.

- RoD on Civil Aviation Cooperation

- MoC on Disaster Risk Management

- MoC in the field of Japanese Language Education

- India Japan Act East Forum

- Arrangement for Administrative Instruction for the Implementation of Cool EMS service.

Modi, Abe launch India's first bullet train project

PM Modi on Thursday said the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) bullet train project for which he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone would bring pace to development in the country.

Modi described the ambitious Rs 1.10 lakh crore project, which will cut travel time between the two cities from seven hours to less than three, as a "big gift from Japan to India".