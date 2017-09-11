close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe to set 'future direction' of partnership this week: MEA

Abe begins a two-day visit on Wednesday, during which he and Modi will hold the 12th India-Japan annual summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:46
Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe to set &#039;future direction&#039; of partnership this week: MEA
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will set the future direction of the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries when they meet this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Abe begins a two-day visit on Wednesday, during which he and Modi will hold the 12th India-Japan annual summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The summit takes place amid rising tension in the region following the nuclear test by North Korea and growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

This will be the fourth annual summit between Modi and Abe.

"The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and will set its future direction," MEA said in a statement.

India-Japan ties are on an upswing in a range of areas, including defence and security.

In their annual defence dialogue last week, the two countries had resolved to collaborate closely in defence production, including on dual-use technologies.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Japan in November last year. Both sides had decided to ramp up bilateral defence and security cooperation during the visit.

TAGS

Narendra ModiShinzo AbeGandhinagarGujaratSouth China SeaNorth KoreaSummitMinistry of External Affairs

From Zee News

Gadgets

Ambrane launches affordable smartwatch at Rs 1,999

UN rights boss sees possible &#039;crimes against humanity&#039; in Venezuela
AmericasWorld

UN rights boss sees possible 'crimes against humanity...

Centre&#039;s Kashmir development package to cross Rs 1 lakh crores, says Rajnath Singh
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Centre's Kashmir development package to cross Rs 1 lak...

Uttar Pradesh

Six cows, 2 bulls crushed under speeding train in Uttar Pra...

&#039;We believe in universal toleration, accept all religions as true&#039;- Top quotes from Swami Vivekananda&#039;s historic Chicago speech
India

'We believe in universal toleration, accept all religi...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in J&amp;K`s Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in J&...

Science

Disposable personal electronics in the offing

WorldAsia

4 Shia Hazara community members gunned down in Pakistan

Dalai Lama calls on Aung San Suu Kyi for peaceful end to Rohingya crisis
WorldAsia

Dalai Lama calls on Aung San Suu Kyi for peaceful end to Ro...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'