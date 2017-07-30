PM Narendra Modi to address 34th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM- Here's what to expect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues in his 34th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 AM. Taking to Twitter PM Modi had informed people about the same and requested them to tune it at the given time.

"This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on Sunday, 30th July at 11 AM. Tune in," his tweet reads.

This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on Sunday, 30th July at 11 AM. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/yfz1cxcFkX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2017

PM Modi is expected to speak on the devastating flood situation in Gujarat and Assam along with many other states. The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and people can also listen to it on the Narendra Modi mobile application. People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear 'Mann ki Baat' on their mobiles.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Earlier on June 25, in his 33rd edition of monthly radio programme, Modi had recalled emergency and had asked people to work together for clean India.

Referring to emergency period, the PM had said,"That era will always be remembered for the way in which entire country came together and safeguarded the democratic values.”

"I am happy to see that cleanliness is no longer confined to being a government programme. It is getting transformed into a movement by the society and people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier.