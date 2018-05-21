Narendra Modi to meet Vladimir Putin today; talks to include issues of global and regional importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi in Russia on Monday. Though the meeting is said to be an informal one, several issues of global as well as regional importance, such as US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, are likely to be discussed by the two leaders.

According to official sources, deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be limited during the meeting, which is expected to go on for four to six hours. With regard to US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Modi and Putin are expected to discuss its economic impact on India and Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Russia's Sochi for an informal summit with President #VladimirPutin pic.twitter.com/RNuE97GxZC — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

Current situation in war-torn countries like Afghanistan and Syria is also likely to come up during the meeting. This would also include a discussion on the growing menace of terrorism.

Another highlight of the meeting will be a discussion on the impact of US sanctions against Russia, under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), on the Indo-Russia defence cooperation.

Sources said that Russia is interested in enhancing economic cooperation with India. Putin has been making concerted efforts to push economic growth in his country which witnessed significant slowdown following Western sanctions after the Ukraine crisis.

Modi and Putin are also likely to discuss possible extension of the Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation to third countries, possible areas for cooperation for the International North-South Transport Corridor project, India's engagement with the five-nation Eurasian Economic Union and the situation in the Korean peninsula.

A day before leaving for Sochi, Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday tweeted that he was “looking forward” to his meeting with the Russian President, adding that the discussions between the two would further strengthen the partnership between India and Russia.

"Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia... I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow (Monday) and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him," he had tweeted.

PM Modi is travelling to Russia at Putin's invitation for an informal summit in Sochi on May 21, 2018. It would be his second informal summit in as many months as he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China's Wuhan in a similar format in April 2018.