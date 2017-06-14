close
Narendra Modi to travel on Kochi Metro, Sreedharan excluded from dais

Work on Kochi Metro began in 2012 after the Chandy government entrusted the project to Delhi Metro Rail Corp, with its principal advisor Sreedharan overseeing it.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 15:40
Narendra Modi to travel on Kochi Metro, Sreedharan excluded from dais
Representational image

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday travel on a Kochi Metro train when he inaugurates Kerala's first metro, it was announced on Wednesday. But "Metro man" E. Sreedharan has not been given a seat on the dais.

In the first 25-km phase, trains will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva. Work is on the remaining section.

Those on the dais will be Modi, Governor P. Sathasivam, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Elias George, the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Corp, told the media that the list of invitees to the dais was prepared and sent to the Prime Minister's Office. "The final list is made by the PMO. We have no role in this."

Among others who have been excluded from the dais are Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, local MP K.V. Thomas and local legislator P.T. Thomas.

Reacting to the exclusion of Sreedharan from the dais, P.T. Thomas said: "This shows the arrogance of the BJP.

"When the foundation stone for Kochi Metro was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, none was left out from the dais. This is Kerala's dream project and key people behind this are now asked to sit in the audience. This is totally unfair."

Work on Kochi Metro began in 2012 after the Chandy government entrusted the project to Delhi Metro Rail Corp, with its principal advisor Sreedharan overseeing it.

Kerala, Narendra Modi, Kochi Metro, E Sreedharan, Kochi

