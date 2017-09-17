Narendra Modi's 67th birthday today; PM to inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Dam, address two rallies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation on Sunday, at an event coinciding with his 67th birthday.

Described as Gujarat's lifeline by BJP leaders, the foundation stone of the dam was laid on April 5, 1961, by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, it took 56 years to complete its construction. The Prime Minister is also expected to address two rallies after the inauguration in his native Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi yesterday posted,"Tomorrow, Sardar Sarovar Dam will be dedicated to the nation. This project will benefit lakhs of farmers & help fulfil people’s aspirations."

Chief minister Vijay Rupani had called the project as "Gujarat's lifeline" noting that the agriculture income and production of farmers in the state more than doubled because of it. As per the reports of PTI, the event will take place at Kevadia in Narmada district.

Here's the complete schedule PM's birthday:

- PM would visit his mother Heeraba Modi in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings, a tradition he has been following over the years.

- Then he will head towards Sardar Sarovar Dam and perform 'puja'.

- From the dam site, the Prime Minister will travel to Sadhu Bet, where the Statue of Unity, an iconic statue and associated memorial complex for Sardar Patel, is currently under construction."The Prime Minister will be given an overview of the progress of work on this project. The project comprises a 182 metre tall statue, an exhibition hall, a memorial garden, and a Visitor Centre," the Prime Minister's Office said.

- Then, Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Narmada Mahotsav and address the gathering at Dabhoi. The closing ceremony is also of a Narmada yatra taken out by the ruling BJP as part of the Mahotsav through 85 chariots that went around the state and would reach the dam site.

- PM will also lay the foundation stone for the National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum during the event.

- The Prime Minister will later visit Amreli, where he will inaugurate a new market yard of APMC. He will also inaugurate new plants of Amar Dairy, and lay the foundation stone of a honey production centre. He will address a gathering.

Notably, his visit, which has added significance as the assembly elections are due in Gujarat by year-end, is the second in less than a week after he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe here and launched the Bullet train project.

(With inputs from agencies)