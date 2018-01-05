Narendra Modi's favourite cook in Varanasi dead

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s favourite cook in Varanasi, Pradeep Kumar Malhotra, died on Friday following brain haemorrhage, his family said.

Whenever Modi visited his Lok Sabha constituency and stayed at the Diesel Locomotive Works Guest House, he would have Malhotra cook for him, informed sources said.

The Prime Minister was said to fond of Malhotra`s cooking -- right from ginger tea to Gujarati dishes and soups, salads and some known Kashi dishes like bedai and subzi and Banarsi ras malai.

Malhotra hailed from Rajasthan but made Varanasi his home in 1963 when his father was transferred here.

He was appointed the Canteen Manager in 1966 and soon became a favorite for many VVIPs who stayed in the guest house. He retired in 2005 but was given a service extension in view of his exemplary service record, an official said.