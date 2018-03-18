'Narendra Modi's maya': Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre for failing the poor

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the poor in India are forced to live in a dreamland - Modi's Maya - created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "India is the fastest growing economy but crores of youngsters have no jobs in hand," he said while speaking at the last day of the Congress plenary in Delhi on Sunday.

He claimed that the PM does not talk about the real issues but focusses on things that are not even important. "The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh Tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues," he said.

Hitting out at the Centre for not being able to bring businessman Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi back, he alleged that the government is colluding with these people. "What does Modi actually mean? The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest businessmen and the Prime Minister. Modi gives Modi 30,000 crores of your money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections," he alleged.

He said that the nation expects much more from the Congress than what it does from the BJP. "Congress party understands deeply that we are for truth. India expects more from Congress party because it holds us to a higher standard than any other party. Like the Kauravas, BJP and RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth," Rahul said.

He also added that the BJP is the voice of an organisation but the Congress is the voice of a nation.

Accepting the mistakes of the Congress led-United Progressive Alliance government he said that they did not stand upto the expectations of people. "I don't say it with happiness but the last government we formed did not stand up to the expectations of the people. The people of the country were let down by us," he added.