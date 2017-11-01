Narrow nationalism and forces of darkness dividing India: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the political climate in the country. They called for undaunted efforts in the face of what they claimed was "rising intolerance" in the country.

Sonia's remarks were read out by her son Rahul Gandhi at a ceremony on Tuesday evening to give away the 30th Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration to Carnatic musician TM Krishna. She had been unable to attend due to her health. Sonia had been admitted to the hospital last Saturday with an upset stomach.

"In today's times, when our country finds itself increasingly divided in the name of a narrow nationalism, the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration is recognition of the values she stood for," Rahul said as he read out the Congress president's remarks.

"The country's heritage is now in the hands of those who are bent upon rewriting history, imposing falsehood and unscientific ideas on our people and stifling independent thinking," the statement continued, in an apparent attack on the Narendra Modi government.

"The (Indira Gandhi) Award reminds all of us that like her we must be undaunted, unafraid and uncompromising against the forces of darkness that seek to engulf our land," Rahul said.

(With inputs from PTI)