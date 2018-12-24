Naseeruddin Shah’s comment on Bulandshahr violence part of a 'bigger conspiracy': Uma Bharti

NEW DELHI: Firebrand Hindutva leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti has alleged that the legendary Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s recent controversial remarks on Bulandshahr violence are part of a ''bigger conspiracy''.

The veteran BJP leader further alleged that some people were playing divisive politics in the country.

“There is a conspiracy going on in the country right now and Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks are part of the same conspiracy. Some people are playing divisive politics and we will give them a befitting reply soon,” Bharti was quoted as saying by a leading news portal News 18.

However, Bharti was not the only top BJP leader to have ridiculed Shah for his remarks. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too slammed Shah and asked him to go where he feel safe. “To say you feel scared in the country you live is not right. Naseeruddin Shah should go where he does not feel scared,” Khattar reportedly said.

It may be recalled that Shah - an acclaimed Bollywood actor – has courted a bitter controversy over his extremely critical remarks on the spate of mob lynching cases in India following the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr earlier this month.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had lambasted Shah saying, “If anyone feels insecure in the most secure country then it reflects their insecure mentality. The truth is people of this country irrespective of their caste or religion have the freedom to express their views. Therefore, I believe such an accusation is not appropriate.”

Referring to the incident on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that no nation in the world was as tolerant as India, rebuffing allegations that intolerance was rising in the country.

Singh said this in Lucknow after attending the 114th foundation day of King George's Medical University (KGMU).

"The tolerance that exists in India, I don't think can be found in any corner of the world."

The veteran actor had on Friday said that the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman in the violence.

Noted Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana and film director Madhur Bhandarkar had backed Naseeruddin Shah`s recent comment on Bulandshahr violence.

Speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah`s comment, Rana stated that everyone has a right to share their thoughts.