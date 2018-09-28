Nation cannot be run by 'fatwas', says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday criticized the Muslim community who follow 'fatwas'.

Speaking at a function in Gorakshpeeth temple, Adityanath said that the country is not run people who dish out fatwas but by the constitution.

Backing up the constitution, he further added, "The nation will be safe when religion is".

Citing an example from his political career, Adityanath added that Gorakhpur would not have developed had he been paying heed to what people said about him because of his religion.

"Here there is no disparity. All sects, communities, religions are treated alike," he said while detailing the various health and other programmes undertaken by the temple.

The 46-year-old claimed that India had marched ahead on the path of progress and prosperity as it followed the path shown by holy men.

Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti also addressed the gathering.

He said that in 2015 the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal had told him that in 2017 Yogi Adityanath would become the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and only then would a grand Ram temple be built in Ayodhya.

It was announced that Hindu seers and saints will congregate in New Delhi on November 3-4 to oppose the "fatwa politics".