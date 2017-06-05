close
'Nation is proud' - PM Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee congratulate ISRO scientists on historic launch of GSLV MK III

PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated ISRO scientists for successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission.

Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 18:09
&#039;Nation is proud&#039; - PM Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee congratulate ISRO scientists on historic launch of GSLV MK III

Sriharikota: PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated ISRO scientists for successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission.

ISRO launched its most powerful rocket GSLV Mark III carrying GSAT-19 communication satellite from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Launch of ISRO GSLV Mark III carrying GSAT-19 communication satellite was successful.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the dedicated scientists of ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission."

"The GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability.The nation is proud, " PM Modi added in another tweet.

President Pranab Mukherjee also congratulated the scientists for achieving this rare feat.

"Heartiest congratulations to ISRO on historic launch of GSLV-Mk III. Nation is proud of this significant achievement," President tweeted.

