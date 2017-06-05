'Nation is proud' - PM Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee congratulate ISRO scientists on historic launch of GSLV MK III
Sriharikota: PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated ISRO scientists for successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission.
ISRO launched its most powerful rocket GSLV Mark III carrying GSAT-19 communication satellite from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the dedicated scientists of ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission."
"The GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability.The nation is proud, " PM Modi added in another tweet.
President Pranab Mukherjee also congratulated the scientists for achieving this rare feat.
"Heartiest congratulations to ISRO on historic launch of GSLV-Mk III. Nation is proud of this significant achievement," President tweeted.
