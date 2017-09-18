close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nation pays homage to Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh, state funeral today

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh died at the age of 98 on Saturday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 00:51
Nation pays homage to Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh, state funeral today
Pic courtesy: @IAF_MCC

New Delhi: A state funeral will be accorded to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh on Monday and the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings in the national capital.

The last rites of Singh would be performed at Brar Square at 10 am.

Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh passes away at 98
Related Video

Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh passes away at 98

Subscribe To Zee News on

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, a state funeral will be accorded and national flag will fly half-mast on the day of the funeral (September 18) in Delhi at all buildings where it is flown regularly," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The Defence Ministry said Singh's mortal remains will be taken to the funeral site from his residence in a gun carriage procession.

It said a gun salute will be given and a fly-past will be organised before the final rites.

Nation pays homage to Marshal of IAF:

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation on Sunday in paying final tributes to Arjan Singh.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid a wreath on behalf of herself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat during the day for the inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The three service chiefs - Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat - as well as Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri were also present.

Arjan Singh, Marshal of IAF and 1965 war hero, dies at 98
MUST READ
Arjan Singh, Marshal of IAF and 1965 war hero, dies at 98

Among other dignitaries who were seen streaming in were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, MoS for External Affairs and former Army chief VK Singh, former defence minister AK Antony and Congress MP Karan Singh.

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chiefs SP Tyagi, NC Suri and Anil Y Tipnis, as well as several decorated officers who served under Arjan Singh during the 1965 war, were also present.

Later, after returning from Gujarat to Delhi, PM Modi drove straight from the airport to Singh's residence and paid his respects.

He also wrote a message of condolence and interacted with his family members.

Life and times of Arjan Singh:

Arjan Singh, the hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died at the age of 98 at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday.

He was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the IAF when he was only 44 years old, a task he carried out with elan. He was the chief of the IAF when it found itself at the forefront of the 1965 conflict.

PM Narendra Modi visits Arjan Singh's residence, pays tribute to Marshal of IAF
MUST READ
PM Narendra Modi visits Arjan Singh's residence, pays tribute to Marshal of IAF

Marshal Arjan Singh 1919-2017: First officer to lead IAF in conflict
MUST READ
Marshal Arjan Singh 1919-2017: First officer to lead IAF in conflict

Singh, who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft, had played a major role in transforming the IAF into one of the most potent air forces globally and the fourth biggest in the world.

Known as a man of few words, he was not only a fearless fighter pilot but had profound knowledge about air power which he applied in a wide spectrum of air operations. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965. 

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Arjan Singh1965 India-Pakistan warAir Force officerMarshal of IAFIndian Air ForceRam Nath KovindNarendra Modi

From Zee News

Celebs, politicos wish PM Modi on his birthday
India

Celebs, politicos wish PM Modi on his birthday

Thematic Durga Puja pandals are in-thing in Kolkata this year
West BengalKolkata

Thematic Durga Puja pandals are in-thing in Kolkata this ye...

World

Myanmar Army Chief urges unity over Rohingya `issue`

Maharashtra

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai, Konkan region

Russian firm MiG eyes deal to supply military jets to Indian Navy
India

Russian firm MiG eyes deal to supply military jets to India...

PM Narendra Modi visits Arjan Singh&#039;s residence, pays tribute to Marshal of IAF
India

PM Narendra Modi visits Arjan Singh's residence, pays...

Sharad Yadav camp steps up fight against Nitish Kumar, appoints Chhotubhai Vasava as acting president
Bihar

Sharad Yadav camp steps up fight against Nitish Kumar, appo...

JNU Admissions 2018: Registrations start at jnu.ac.in - How to apply
Editorial

JNU Admissions 2018: Registrations start at jnu.ac.in - How...

Meaningless to talk with Pak until it stops aiding terrorism: Rajnath
Telangana

Meaningless to talk with Pak until it stops aiding terroris...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash

Saving the planet for future generations

Indian exodus from Burma driven by ultranationalism

Making a case for bullet train

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained