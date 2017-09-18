Nation pays homage to Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh, state funeral today

New Delhi: A state funeral will be accorded to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh on Monday and the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings in the national capital.

The last rites of Singh would be performed at Brar Square at 10 am.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, a state funeral will be accorded and national flag will fly half-mast on the day of the funeral (September 18) in Delhi at all buildings where it is flown regularly," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The Defence Ministry said Singh's mortal remains will be taken to the funeral site from his residence in a gun carriage procession.

It said a gun salute will be given and a fly-past will be organised before the final rites.

Nation pays homage to Marshal of IAF:

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation on Sunday in paying final tributes to Arjan Singh.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid a wreath on behalf of herself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat during the day for the inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The three service chiefs - Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat - as well as Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri were also present.

Among other dignitaries who were seen streaming in were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, MoS for External Affairs and former Army chief VK Singh, former defence minister AK Antony and Congress MP Karan Singh.

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chiefs SP Tyagi, NC Suri and Anil Y Tipnis, as well as several decorated officers who served under Arjan Singh during the 1965 war, were also present.

Later, after returning from Gujarat to Delhi, PM Modi drove straight from the airport to Singh's residence and paid his respects.

He also wrote a message of condolence and interacted with his family members.

Life and times of Arjan Singh:

Arjan Singh, the hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died at the age of 98 at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday.

He was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the IAF when he was only 44 years old, a task he carried out with elan. He was the chief of the IAF when it found itself at the forefront of the 1965 conflict.

Singh, who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft, had played a major role in transforming the IAF into one of the most potent air forces globally and the fourth biggest in the world.

Known as a man of few words, he was not only a fearless fighter pilot but had profound knowledge about air power which he applied in a wide spectrum of air operations. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965.

Nation mourns the death of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh. #PresidentKovind lays wreath at his residence in New Delhi 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ufDQWMSwbM — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2017

Visited the residence of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh to pay tributes to him & extended condolences to his family members. pic.twitter.com/rpzbavzj5z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2017

India mourns the loss of the greatest air warrior in its history. Smt @nsitharaman pays homage to the Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh pic.twitter.com/4Yf6izVYNO — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 17, 2017

#IAF & the Nation mourns the loss of a Great AirWarrior. The CAS pays homage to the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. pic.twitter.com/bnaVjBThez — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 17, 2017

#Indian Navy & the Nation mourns the loss of a Great Air Warrior. Chairman COSC&CNS pays homage to the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh pic.twitter.com/i4gHFPtyti — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 17, 2017

भारतीय वायु सेना के मार्शल अर्जन सिंह को जनरल बिपिन रावत और समस्त रैंकों की ओर से भावपूर्ण श्रधांजलि। आप सर्वदा हमें प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/VLLFCsebtF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 16, 2017

