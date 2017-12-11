Nation wishes former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday

NEW DELHI: It's former president Pranab Mukherjee's 82nd birthday today and wishes are pouring in for the political master.

Mukherjee's successor President Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first one to extend wishes to his predecessor.

The President took to Twitter to wish 'Pranabda'.

"Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and happy life to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whom we affectionately call "Pranabda"," he tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu prayed for Pranab Mukherjee's long life and good health.

"I always admire him for his statesmenship," Naidu said.

The Congress Party tweeted to extend its wishes to its former member.

"Warmest birthday greetings to our Former President of India @CitiznMukherjee, a visionary leader throughout his illustrious political career. We wish him infinite happiness and good health," the Congress' twitter handle said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Warm birthday greetings to Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji, hon’ble former President of India. I pray for his long and healthy life."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee wished the former president and ex-Congress leader on his birthday.

"Wishing former President Pranab Da @CitiznMukherjee a very happy birthday. Bhalo thakben," she wrote on her Twitter account.

Besides these several other leaders, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Randeep S Surjewala, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot‏ and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje too extended birthday greetings to Pranab Mukherjee