National Ayyappa Devotees seek live telecast of SC court proceedings in Sabarimala row

NEW DELHI: The National Ayyappa Devotees’ Association (NADA) filed an application in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking video recording and live telecast of court proceedings in the Sabarimala Temple row hearings.

The top court is scheduled to hear a bunch of review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Ayappan temple on January 22.

Kerala has been rocked by protests after two women of "menstruating age" offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on January 2. Hundreds of people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence over the last few days.

Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), entered the shrine and offered prayers on January 2, becoming the first ones to break the centuries-old tradition. Following this, thanthri Kandaru Rajeevaru, closed the sanctum sanctorum to perform the 'purification' ceremony.

According to police, 1,286 cases were registered till January 5 and 3,282 people were arrested in connection with the violent incidents since the January 3 hartal called against the entry of two women into the hill temple.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday briefed Governor P Sathasivam on the incidents of violence in the state following entry of two young women on Thursday.