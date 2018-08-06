हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajya Sabha

National Commission for Backward Classes to get constitutional status, Rajya Sabha passes Bill

It also passed the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 which seeks to repeal the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993. 

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill, 2017 granting a constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). It  also passed the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 which seeks to repeal the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993. 

The Act established the National Commission for Backward Classes. The Commission has the power to examine requests for inclusion and exclusion of backward classes, and advise the central government in this regard. The National Commission for Backward Classes Bill states that the repeal of the Act will not affect: (i) any rights, privileges or liabilities acquired under the Act, (ii) any penalty incurred because of previous violation of the Act, or (iii) other acts that may have been done under previous operation of the Act.

The Bill was introduced alongside the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 that provides for setting up of the National Commission of Backward Classes under the Constitution. Currently, under the Constitution, the NCSC has the power to look into complaints and welfare measures with regard to Scheduled Castes, backward classes and Anglo-Indians. The Bill seeks to remove the power of the NCSC to examine matters related to backward classes.

The NCBC is a body set up under the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.  It has the power to examine complaints regarding inclusion or exclusion of groups within the list of backward classes, and advise the central government in this regard. The Bill seeks to establish the NCBC under the Constitution, and provide it the authority to examine complaints and welfare measures regarding socially and educationally backward classes.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill unanimously on Thursday. All members present in the lower house voted in favour of the bill with over two-third majority. 

