हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Defence Academy

National Defence Academy admission exam for Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force to be held on September 9

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the examination for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National  Defence Academy for the 142nd Course, and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) on September 9, 2018. 

National Defence Academy admission exam for Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force to be held on September 9

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the examination for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National  Defence Academy for the 142nd Course, and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) on September 9, 2018. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its notification on June 6 said that the last date of filing the applications is July 2 till 6:00 pm. Further details of the notification can be accessed on the official website of the UPSC- upsconline.nic.in. Information regarding the above courses is also available on websites of Ministry of Defence - army. nic.in, nausena-bharti.nic.in and careerairforce.nic.in.

The date of holding the examination as mentioned above is liable to be changed at the discretion of the Commission. There are a total of 383 vacancies including 339 in the National Defence Academy (208 for Army, 39 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 44 in the Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates. No admit card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active e-mail id while filling up online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them. 

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. 

For any guidance/information/clarification regarding the application, candidature etc., candidates can contact UPSC's Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No.011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 am to 5 pm. 

The Examination will be held at the following Centres : Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam. 

Tags:
National Defence AcademyNaval AcademyNational Defence Academy Examination 2018Naval Academy Examination 2018NDAIndian ArmyIndian NavyIndian Air Force

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close