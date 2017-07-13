close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 12:38
National Green Tribunal bans dumping of waste within 500 metres of Ganga, orders Rs 50,000 fine on those who violate rules

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday banned the dumping of any kind of waste within 500 metres of the Holy river Ganga's edge and called for strict against those who violate its order.

A bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the authorities that no waste dumping should be allowed within 500 meters from the edge of the Ganga in Unnao and Haridwar. 

''Also, 100 meters from the edge of the river should be declared a “no-development zone,” the NGT said.

The Green Tribunal also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on people dumping waste in the stretch between Haridwar and Unnao of River Ganga.

The tribunal further said in its order that the government in Uttar Pradesh should be "duty-bound" to shift leather tanneries from Jajmau to Unnao or any other place it considers appropriate within six weeks.

The top green court clearly stated that the 100 metres distance from the edge of the river will not be used for developmental purposes.

The NGT also directed the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to formulate guidelines for religious activities on the ghats of Ganga or its tributaries.

The NGT order is being seen as yet another move by the Green Tribunal to protect the Ganga river.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court suspended a March verdict that gave the Ganga and Yamuna the same legal rights as human beings by declaring them living entities.  

The Ganga is one of the world's filthiest rivers, with tons of raw sewage and industrial waste dumped into it daily.

