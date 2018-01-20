National Herald case: Court to resume hearing against Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul

New Delhi: A Delhi court will on Saturday resume the hearing in the National Herald case, involving former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and party president Rahul Gandhi and others.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy is the main petitioner in the case against senior Congress leaders.

In November last year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia had filed their response to the application filed by Swamy.

In the response, they stated that the application filed by Subramanian Swamy is not bonafide and has been filled with the sole object of "delaying the proceedings in a lifeless case."

The National Herald case involving senior Congress leaders made headlines after Swamy moved court against them in 2012 alleging a foul play.

In his plea, Swamy alleged that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier on July 1, 2016, the Delhi court sought a reply from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Swamy's plea.

