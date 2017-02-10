National Herald Case: Delhi High Court adjourns matter till March 25

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the National Herald matter till March 25.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy`s counsel today submitted a list of witnesses and other evidences against the accused.

Earlier, the court had dismissed Swamy`s plea, seeking documents related to the National Herald case against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi along with other accused.

Swamy had earlier sought documents and ledger books maintained by the Congress Party and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Swamy had filed an application in 2012, accusing Sonia, Rahul and others associated with Congress of conspiring to cheat in a land deal.

In his complaint, Swamy had alleged that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crores to the AJL, owner of the National Herald newspaper, established by Jawaharlal Nehru, which was either not repaid or repaid in case, which was in violation of Section 269T of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

In August, the court issued notices to Sonia, Rahul and five others on Swamy`s application seeking presentation of certain documents from Associated Journals Pvt. Ltd ( AJL) and Indian National Congress (INC) in connection with the National Herald case