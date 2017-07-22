close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to file reply to Subramanian Swamy's plea

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will file their reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's plea, seeking certain documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and the party in the National Herald case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 10:29
National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to file reply to Subramanian Swamy&#039;s plea

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will file their reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's plea, seeking certain documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and the party in the National Herald case.

A Delhi court on July 1 had sought a reply from Sonia, Rahul and other party leaders on the senior BJP leaders's plea.

Swam y, in his new application, sought documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL), including the copy of the ledger extract, bank statement filed with Registrar of Companies (ROC), minutes of the meeting in which the decision to convert the loan into share capital was taken, balance sheet, profit and loss account with Auditors Report in the year in which the loan was taken.

The documents sought by Swamy from Congress party also includes the copy of the ledger extracts of AGL accounts in book of the Congress party, minutes of meeting of the Congress working committee authorizing waiving off loan from AGL to Young India and copy of the loan agreement between Congress and the AGL.

Swamy submitted that these documents, which have already been held by the court, are necessary and relevant for the trial, and hence these documents need to be summoned.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing till July 22. 

TAGS

National Herald caseSubramanian SwamyBJPAGLCongressSonia GandhiRahul Gandhi

From Zee News

Centre received 97 complaints of online trolling through social media in 2016
India

Centre received 97 complaints of online trolling through so...

United States tells India, China to reduce tension through direct dialogue
India

United States tells India, China to reduce tension through...

Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi for taking dig at Centre, says ‘thank you’
India

Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi for taking dig at Ce...

BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for Kashmir crisis
India

BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for...

Senior journalist Ashok Malik appointed Press Secretary to President
India

Senior journalist Ashok Malik appointed Press Secretary to...

Jeweler shot dead in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Hardoi
Uttar Pradesh

Jeweler shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: United States
Asia

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: Un...

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath
Jammu and Kashmir

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi still alive, says US Defence Secretary James Mattis
World

Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi still alive, says US Defence Secretary...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crafting a new world order: The shift from the West to Asia will have India as its focus

Trauma or drama: Can anyone explain why Behenji is riled up?

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019