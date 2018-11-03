हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu Srinagar national highway

National highway between Jammu and Srinagar closed due to landslide

The national highway between Jammu and Srinagar was closed for traffic on Saturday morning after landslides in Ramban district.

File photo

The national highway between Jammu and Srinagar was closed for traffic on Saturday morning after landslides in Ramban district.

The only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country had to be shut after overnight rainfall triggered a landslide in Ramban district some 130 kilometres away from Srinagar. Authorities reached the spot soon after and work to restore the road was started.

Another major road in the state - the Mughal road between Srinagar and Leh and between Srinagar and Pooch was also shut on Friday.

