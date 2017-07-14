close
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS NSAs meet amid Dokalam stand-off

Amid India-China standoff, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is likely to visit China for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) National Security Agency (NSA) meet, which is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Beijing this month. Doval, who is the Special Representative for the India-China border talks is expected to raise the row at the Dokalam area in Sikkim. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 14:58
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS NSAs meet amid Dokalam stand-off

New Delhi: Amid India-China standoff, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is likely to visit China for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) National Security Agency (NSA) meet, which is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Beijing this month. Doval, who is the Special Representative for the India-China border talks is expected to raise the row at the Dokalam area in Sikkim. 

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16. New Delhi on Thursday said India will use diplomatic channels with China to resolve Dokalam standoff and will not compromise on the issue.

On being asked about the nearly month-long stand off in Dokalam on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said,"We have diplomatic channels available. We have embassies in both countries. Those channels will continue to be used." Doval’s visit to China comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany earlier this month.

TAGS

NSAAjit DovalBRICSBRICS NSAs meet

