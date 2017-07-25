National song Vande Mataram now mandatory in all schools, universities, offices across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that the national song Vande Mataram will now have to be 'played and sung' in all educational establishments and offices across Tamil Nadu.

Stating that “Patriotism is an essential requirement for every citizen of this country,” the court ordered all schools, colleges, institutions and universities to play and sing the national anthem at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday, while all government offices, private companies, factories and industries must play or sing Vande Mataram at least once a month, reported news agency ANI.

However, if in anyone has difficulty in singing the national song, “he/she shall not be compelled or forced provided there are valid reasons,” the court added.

A translated version of 'Vande Matharam' in Tamil and English will be uploaded by the Director of Public Information on government websites and social media.

In its order, the court said, “The fact that this country is our Motherland should always be remembered by every citizen of this country. Several people have sacrificed their lives and families to the independent struggle that prolonged for several decades. In these tough times, it was songs like our national song 'Vande Matharam' which created a sense of belief and confidence in the people.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition asking Centre to make the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in schools on August 25.

Last year, to instill “committed patriotism and nationalism”, the Supreme Court ordered all movie theaters to play the National Anthem before the start of a film, with all present in the hall must stand up to pay respect.

In 2014, a radical outfit in Kerala had allegedly forced a private school to stop singing Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations, claiming it will hurt the religious sentiments of certain sections of students.