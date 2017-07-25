close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

National song Vande Mataram now mandatory in all schools, universities, offices across Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court ruled that national song Vande Mataram will now have to be 'played and sung' in all educational establishments and offices across Tamil Nadu.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:46
National song Vande Mataram now mandatory in all schools, universities, offices across Tamil Nadu
Madras High Court ruled that national song Vande Mataram will now have to be 'played and sung' in all educational establishments and offices across Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that the national song Vande Mataram will now have to be 'played and sung' in all educational establishments and offices across Tamil Nadu.

Stating that “Patriotism is an essential requirement for every citizen of this country,” the court ordered all schools, colleges, institutions and universities to play and sing the national anthem at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday, while all government offices, private companies, factories and industries must play or sing Vande Mataram at least once a month, reported news agency ANI.

However, if in anyone has difficulty in singing the national song, “he/she shall not be compelled or forced provided there are valid reasons,” the court added.

A translated version of 'Vande Matharam' in Tamil and English will be uploaded by the Director of Public Information on government websites and social media.

In its order, the court said, “The fact that this country is our Motherland should always be remembered by every citizen of this country. Several people have sacrificed their lives and families to the independent struggle that prolonged for several decades. In these tough times, it was songs like our national song 'Vande Matharam' which created a sense of belief and confidence in the people.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition asking Centre to make the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in schools on August 25.

Last year, to instill “committed patriotism and nationalism”, the Supreme Court ordered all movie theaters to play the National Anthem before the start of a film, with all present in the hall must stand up to pay respect.

In 2014, a radical outfit in Kerala had allegedly forced a private school to stop singing Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations, claiming it will hurt the religious sentiments of certain sections of students.

TAGS

national songVande Mataramvande matharamTamil Nadunational song compulsoryVande Mataram mandatory

From Zee News

London: Indian Muslim woman raped, murdered in suspected honour killing
World

London: Indian Muslim woman raped, murdered in suspected ho...

Israel to replace metal detectors in Jerusalem with smart surveillance
WorldAsia

Israel to replace metal detectors in Jerusalem with smart s...

WorldAsia

Japan aims to reduce suicides by 30 per cent in 10 years

WorldAsia

Maldives says parliament shut for security

World

UN expert slams Myanmar gov't for worsening rights sit...

Moon&#039;s mantle may contain lots of water, satellite data shows
Space

Moon's mantle may contain lots of water, satellite dat...

Ram Nath Kovind - India&#039;s 14th President - earns 3.25 million followers on Twitter within minutes of taking charge
India

Ram Nath Kovind - India's 14th President - earns 3.25...

Ram Nath Kovind becomes 14th President of India- Here are the highlights from his maiden speech
India

Ram Nath Kovind becomes 14th President of India- Here are t...

Qualcomm accuses tech lobby of &#039;misdirecting&#039; ITC
Technology

Qualcomm accuses tech lobby of 'misdirecting' ITC

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Is Dina Nath Batra trying to ‘engineer’ education?

Accessibility will help catalyze Indian hockey's reach

The road to a safer future

DNA Edit: No langar, please, but increase soldiers’ Ration Money Allowance

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens