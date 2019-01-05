National Testing Agency announces UGC NET results 2018 at ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 018 December exam result on its official website ntanet.nic.in on Saturday evening.

The first UGC NET examination was conducted by NTA from December 18 to 22, 2018, in 235 cities across the country.

The testing agency had released the answer keys on its official website on December 29, 2018. Objection to answer keys were invited till January 1, 2019, along with a fee of Rs 1000 per question.

The NTA NET candidates were given chance to raise objections to the answer key released last week till January 1, 2019.

Over 9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Here's how to check NTA NET Result 2018:

1. Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on the result link visible on the page

3. Now enter your Application Number / Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin and hit submit

4. Your UGC NET 2018 result will be displayed on the screen

The NTA conducted the UGC NET Exam nationwide for a five-day period on two shifts per day across 235 cities for 85 subjects.