Alok Verma

Natural justice was scuttled: Alok Verma refuses to take charge as DG Fire Services, resigns

A day after being ousted from the top post of CBI by a selection panel led by PM Narendra Modi, Alok Verma has lashed out against the decision and has even refused to take charge as DG Fire Services.

Natural justice was scuttled: Alok Verma refuses to take charge as DG Fire Services, resigns
File photo

New Delhi: A day after being ousted from the top post of CBI by a selection panel led by PM Narendra Modi, Alok Verma has lashed out against the decision and tendered his resignation after refusing to take charge as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

Verma was removed from the top post of CBI just two days after Supreme Court had re-instated him post a 77-day forced leave. He was told to take charge as DG Fire Services but on Friday, he refused to accept the new role. "Natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director," news agency ANI quoted from a statement issued by him.

At CBI, Verma has been replaced by M Nageshwar Rao.

