Natural waterfall to manmade waterfall: From Kempty to Vasundhara near Delhi, nature shows full fury

NEW DELHI: Last few days, it's been a sight to behold. Nature's fury saw rains lash across the country, creating havoc all around.

As heavy downpour threw normal life out of gear in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, a section of the main rain caved in leading to a massive a waterfall-like situation. The incident took place outside Vartalok Apartment in Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the road turns into a waterfall with the rainwater running on it flowing into a big dug up part of a road, has gone viral. Owing to the gaping hole that was created due to the caved in the road, residents of the apartments in the Vartalok Society have been asked to move away from the area.

In the second incident, incessant rainfall led to a massive swelling in the water-level in Mussoorie's Kempty Falls on Friday. A video, tweeted by news agency ANI, shows the famous fall cascading with heavy waves amid rain.

Heavy rains have lashed out at various locations across Uttarakhand and Delhi. Severe water-logging was reported from several parts.