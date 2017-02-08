Naval reconnaissance aircraft test-fires anti-ship missile
New Delhi: The Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft Ilyushin 38 Sea Dragon (IL 38 SD) on Wednesday carried out a successful anti-ship missile firing on a target ship in the Arabian Sea.
This was the aircraft's maiden firing post-midlife refit and modifications.
The firing was conducted as part of the ongoing annual Theater level Readiness and Operational Exercise (TROPEX-17) on the Western seaboard.
"IL 38 SD aircraft has undertaken its maiden firing post modification and midlife upgrade, thereby demonstrating its highly potent Anti Ship Missile (AShM) attack capability. The development ratifies the Indian Navy's ability to ensure long-range sea denial around Indian Subcontinent," a statement said.
IL 38 SD aircrafts are based at Goa and is placed under the Headquarters, Western Naval Command. It is armed with KH35 anti-ship missile.
