Indian Navy

Naval ship INS Sunayna seizes arms from illegal fishing vessel off Somalia

INS Sunayna detected a suspicious fishing vessel on Saturday, approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia.

Image Courtesy: Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ship Sunayna, deployed on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, has seized arms and ammunition from an illegal fishing vessel off Somalia.

The ship detected a suspicious fishing vessel on Saturday, approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia, in the vicinity of Socotra island, the officials said.

Upon investigation, it was found that the vessel was engaged in illegal fishing in the area and was also in possession of four high calibre AK-47s and one Light Machine Gun, along with ammunition for these weapons.

''INS Sunayna deployed on 'anti-piracy patrol' in the Gulf of Aden, seizes arms and ammunition from an illegal fishing vessel off Somalia. The vessel engaged in illegal fishing was in possession of 4 high caliber AK-47s and 1XLMG, along with ammunition, ''Navy spokesperson said on Twitter.

"INS Sunayna seized the arms and ammunition from the vessel, under the authority accorded by UNSCR 2383 (2017). The vessel was thoroughly searched and allowed to proceed, after confiscation of the arms and ammunition, to prevent their illegal use later by the crew for piracy-related activities," Navy Spokesman Captain DK Sharma said.

"This incident reiterates the commitment of the Indian Navy towards ensuring safe seas for Indian, as well as international, seafarers in the Indian Ocean region, particularly the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia," he added.

