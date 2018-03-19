Ironic: Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagya Samiti to burn 500 Quintals of Mango wood to curb pollution

MEERUT: In a nine-day-long ‘mahayagya’, organised by Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagya Samiti on Navaratri 2018, at least 500 quintals of mango wood will be burnt in order to curb pollution.

The 'Mahayagya', which began on Sunday, will end on March 26 – the coming Sunday. The rituals will be held from 8 am to 7 pm daily during these days.

Nearly 350 seers of the Brahmins community gathered at the Bhainsali ground of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The association here arranged for 108 hawan kunds or fire pits, made in a 125x125 square feet 'yagyashala' – a place for priests to sit and perform rituals.

The Samiti's claims to curb pollution by burning wood is quite bizarre, because burning wood can aggravate pollution. While the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has refused to intervene in the matter to avoid hurting religious sentiments, board officers have confirmed that burning such massive quantities of wood only aggravate pollution.

In an image tweeted by news agency ANI, men donning saffron robes, were sititng around fire pits.

Meerut: Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagya Samiti started a nine-day-long ‘mahayagya’ yesterday. They will burn 500 quintals of mango tree wood during this #Navratri period to 'curb pollution' pic.twitter.com/bxuxE5pnKp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2018

The mango wood will be burnt in fire built out of ghee, made of cow milk, informed the Samiti. The association claims that 'yagya' leads to purification of air, according to Hinduism.

With agency inputs