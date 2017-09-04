close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Naveen Jindal, others granted bail in coal scam case

Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were on Monday granted bail by a special court in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 12:05
Naveen Jindal, others granted bail in coal scam case
File photo

New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were on Monday granted bail by a special court in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief to them on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each and one surety of like amount.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

Besides Jindal, others who got the relief include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.

The accused were summoned for alleged offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. 

TAGS

Naveen JindalCoal scam caseCBIcoal blockMadhya PradeshBharat Parashar

From Zee News

Experiments continue three years on: Sena on cabinet rejig
India

Experiments continue three years on: Sena on cabinet rejig

Big win for India as BRICS leaders condemn violence caused by LeT, JeM
India

Big win for India as BRICS leaders condemn violence caused...

Gadgets

New method enables smartwatches to record your every move

Ghazipur landfill collapse: National Green Tribunal issues showcause notices to Delhi government, EDMC, NHAI
Delhi

Ghazipur landfill collapse: National Green Tribunal issues...

Days after Gorakhpur horror, 49 children die at Farrukhabad hospital
Uttar Pradesh

Days after Gorakhpur horror, 49 children die at Farrukhabad...

Siri could be activated by holding Sleep or Wake button in iPhone 8
Technology

Siri could be activated by holding Sleep or Wake button in...

Calling woman chammakchallo amounts to insulting her modesty: Court
India

Calling woman chammakchallo amounts to insulting her modest...

BRICS 2017: Chinese journalist singing old Bollywood melody will leave you smiling | Watch
IndiaWorld

BRICS 2017: Chinese journalist singing old Bollywood melody...

Act of compassion: CRPF troops carry sick woman on stretcher for 7 km
Chhattisgarh

Act of compassion: CRPF troops carry sick woman on stretche...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to combat many challenges

DNA Edit: Shuffling the pack

Doctor’s death: Open manholes are killers in monsoon

Through the lens of heritage

DNA Edit: Raghuram Rajan’s pinprick