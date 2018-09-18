Navjot Singh Sidhu has gone mental, he has close relations with ISI and Pakistan: Sukhbir Singh Badal

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu has been facing the heat since his Pakistan visit to attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Navjot Singh saying that the latter has gone mental.

He further alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has close relations with ISI and Pakistan. Badal also demanded an investigation into the call details of Sidhu.

"He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) has gone mental. I think he has close relations with ISI and Pakistan, his call details should be probed," Sukhbir Singh Badal told news agency ANI.

The Congress leader had hogged headlines after he was seen hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad. He was also spotted sitting beside the president of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) during Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed that External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had reprimanded Sidhu for "misusing" the clearance given by the government for his visit to Pakistan.

Referring Sidhu as a Pakistani agent, she said that the neighbouring country was using him as a puppet, adding that "he is dancing to their tune".

Navjot Singh Sidhu

