Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu never leaves opportunity to glorify Pakistan, should join country's cabinet: BJP's Sambit Patra

Sidhu had on Saturday said he found the culture in Pakistan more relatable than in Tamil Nadu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu never leaves opportunity to glorify Pakistan, should join country&#039;s cabinet: BJP&#039;s Sambit Patra

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remark, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday accused him of never leaving an opportunity to humiliate India or glorify Pakistan.

Sidhu had on Saturday said he found the culture in Pakistan more relatable than in Tamil Nadu. "If I go to Tamil Nadu, I don't understand the language. Not that I don’t like the food, but I can't take it for long. That culture is totally different. But if I travel to Pakistan there is no difficulty. The language is the same and everything there is just amazing," he had said.

Reacting on this, Patra further alleged that it was an attempt by the Punjab minister to create a gap between the southern and northern part of the country and it is clearly reflected in Sidhu's statement.

He said that there is a controversy by the Congress to divide the country.

The BJP leader pointed out that the support extended by the Congress leaders for Pakistan, trying to create a rift between the north and south of India and the attempt made by Alpesh Thakor to wage a war against the north Indians is a transparent attempt to set fire to the country, However, he pointed out that this attempt by the Congress which will not succeed.

Patra also said that Sidhu should get himself inducted in Pakistan's Cabinet as he repeatedly exudes his love for the country. "The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan's cabinet," Patra told reporters.

"Repeatedly engaging with Pakistan shows a conspiracy. It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress," he added. 

Sidhu had earlier stirred a row after he visited Pakistan for Prime Minister Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony. At the ceremony, he had hugged Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Defending his hug, he had termed it as an emotional response as he claimed that Bajwa had told him that Pakistan was making efforts to open the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur Sahib for pilgrims to pay obeisance on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

