Navodaya Vidyalaya students excel in JEE Main 2018 with record performance

Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have performed well this year in JEE Main 2018 examinations, the results of which were declared by CBSE on official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In a release, the HRD Ministry said that the students from these institutions have shown excellent results.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted that there was 22 per cent increase in number of students qualifying for JEE Advanced. He also said that the results were a testimony of the Narendra Modi government's focus on education. He tweeted, “This year 4360 Rural Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya have qualified for JEE Advanced as against 3563 students last year, which is an impressive 22% increase. Kudos to them. This is also a testimony of govt's focus on quality education.”

This year 4360 Rural Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya #NV have qualified for JEE Advanced as against 3653 students last year, which is an impressive 22% increase. Kudos to them. This is also a testimony of @narendramodi govt's focus on #quality #education#TransformingEducation — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 3, 2018

“Out of 11653 Navodaya students appeared in JEE main this year, 4360 have qualified to appear in Advance Examination to be conducted on 20 May, 2018. This accounts for 37% of success rate, which is much beyond any group of schools. In the previous year 9757 JNV Students appeared in JEE Main examination and 3563 qualified for JEE Advance examination,” said the government.

The release further said, “Out of 4360 students qualified for Advanced examination 444 students were trained with special coaching with the help of NVS alumni network and NGOs. NVS Alumni connect has also been established, through which the alumni are encouraged to support and hand hold the students of NVS.”

Navodaya Vidyalayas were started in 1986 to provide modern quality education to the Talented children predominantly from rural areas and that have produced, for many years, excellent results. NVS mentioned it as a proud moment for the organisation and congratulated all Navodaya students. There are 625 JNVs functioning across the country except Tamil Nadu. Entire cost of education and the living is incurred by the government.