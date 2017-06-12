Navy begins search ops for crew of Mexican Navy ship

New Delhi: A woman cadet has reportedly fallen from a Mexican sail training ship 560 nautical miles west of Goa and the Indian Navy has launched a search and rescue operation to look for her.

It has been reported that the woman cadet was not donning any life saving gear when she fell overboard at 2 PM yesterday.

"The Indian Navy has launched a 'Search and Rescue' operation to look for a lady cadet who has reportedly fallen overboard from Mexican Sail Training Ship (STS) Cuauhtemoc, at 1400 hrs on June 11 in position about 560 NM west of Goa," the Navy said in a statement.

Boeing P8I aircraft was pressed into service last night as well as today as part of the operation.

The Mexican ship was scheduled to visit Mumbai between June 21?26 and its last port of call was Port Said, Egypt. The ship's next port of call was Singapore.

Indian Navy ship Teg which was enroute to Mumbai from Port Louis, Mauritius has been diverted and is likely to arrive in the area tonight, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said additionally, INS Mysore, with two helicopters onboard, has sailed from Mumbai today and is likely to arrive in the area later in the evening to look for the cadet.