Navy Captain P Rajkumar defies all odds to rescue 26 people in flood-hit Kerala

New Delhi: Captain P Rajkumar of Indian Navy, who has been awarded Shaurya Chakra on the 2018 Independence Day, winched up as many as 26 people from a SeaKing 42B helicopter in flood-hit Kerala. He rescued the people on Friday, in extremely challenging conditions, hovering between trees and in the limits of man and machine, said the Indian Navy.

Captain Rajkumar was the Captain of naval helicopter Sea King 528 when Cyclonic storm Ockhi struck southern coast of India during the end of November and early December last year causing massive devastation and claiming lives of at least 218 people.

The officer and his crew flew sorties from Trivandrum throughout the day for search and rescue operations. While braving the fury of nature and undertaking rescue missions, the officer rescued four survivors from the rough seas during the day.

The bold decision and daring act of the officer enabled saving a human life in extreme conditions and were possible only because of the sheer determination, courage and decision making abilities of the officer. For the undeterred commitment to save human life in the most trying conditions accompanied by courage, fortitude and display of valour in the face of danger, the officer was recommended for the award of Shaurya Chakra.