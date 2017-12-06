Navy chief writes to govt urging removal of cap on reimbursement of education of children of Armed forces personnel

NEW DELHI: Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has written to the Defence Ministry requesting the government to review the decision of imposing a cap on the reimbursement of education of children of martyrs or of those disabled in action.

The government has been facing resentment from the three services after a decision was taken in July this year to cap the reimbursement of educational expenditure at Rs 10,000 per month on the recommendation of the seventh pay commission.

Earlier under the scheme rolled out in 1972, tuition fee of children of martyrs or those disabled in action was completely waived in schools, colleges, and professional educational institutions.

After the Navy chief took up the issue with the government, the Defence Ministry is likely to review its decision.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the government will be reviewing the decision, claiming that the current dispensation is always supportive of the armed forces.

As per estimates, around 3,400 children of armed forces personnel have been impacted by the decision.

The original scheme had entailed waiver of "other fees" besides the tuition fee. However, the provision of "other fees" was removed in 2010.