Abhilash Tomy

The Golden Globe Race skipper will soon be transferred to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy brought to Amsterdam, to undergo medical evaluation
ANI photo

New Delhi: Fisheries vessel Osiris, carrying injured Commander and Golden Globe Race (GGR) skipper Abhilash Tomy, reached off Amsterdam isle by 9:30 am on Tuesday. The Golden Globe Race skipper will soon be transferred to the hospital for medical evaluation.

A survey is being carried out for suitability of the jetty. The vessel, at present, is going alongside the island.

"Fisheries vessel Osiris reached off Amsterdam isle by 9:30 am. Survey was carried out for suitability of the jetty&the vessel is now going alongside the island. Golden Globe Race skipper&CDR Abhilash Tomy to be subsequently transferred to hospital for medical evaluation," Indian Navy said.

Fighting all odds, Osiris led by Irish sailor Gregor Mc Guckin reached Tomy on Monday, who was lying injured in his sailing vessel in the south of Indian Ocean. Wave heights of 5 to 8 metres were being experienced in the area during the time of the rescue operations.

"He has been rescued and has been pulled out on a stretcher by French Fishing Vessel Osiris. He is conscious and is in safe hands," Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma had earlier said.

Tomy was injured after his vessel was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across the south Indian Ocean while taking part in the Golden Globe Race (GGR).

On Sunday, Aircraft P8i located the Navy Commander and his boat Thuriya in the Southern Indian Ocean. The Navy officer, who had earlier dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, was in communication with the Race Control at France through messages.

During the storm, Tomy got dismasted and suffered a back injury. According to the Indian Navy, Commander Tomy is representing India in the GGR 2018 on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya'. The yacht is in the south Indian Ocean.

Commander Tomy is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail Yacht INSV Mhadei. He was awarded Kirti Chakra in 2013 by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

