Navy

Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy reaches Visakhapatnam aboard INS Satpura

Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy on Saturday returned to India after he underwent treatment at Ile Amsterdam, an island in the southern Indian Ocean. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@indiannavy

Golden Globe Race (GGR) skipper Abhilash Tomy was brought to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh onboard INS Satpura.

 

 

Tomy was rescued mid-sea by a French vessel in an immobile state south Indian Ocean.

Tomy was injured after his vessel was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across the south Indian Ocean while taking part in the Golden Globe Race (GGR).

Wave heights of 5 to 8 metres were being experienced in the area during the time of the rescue operations.

He was transferred to French fishing Vessel Osiris for further treatment. "He has been rescued and has been pulled out on a stretcher by French Fishing Vessel Osiris. He is conscious and is in safe hands," Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma had earlier said.

Aircraft P8i located the Navy Commander and his boat Thuriya in the Southern Indian Ocean. The Navy officer, who had earlier dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, was in communication with the Race Control at France through messages.

During the storm, Tomy got dismasted and suffered a back injury. According to the Indian Navy, Commander Tomy was representing India in the GGR 2018 on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya'. The yacht was in the south Indian Ocean.

Commander Tomy is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail Yacht INSV Mhadei. He was awarded Kirti Chakra in 2013 by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

(With inputs from agencies)

