Navy discharges sailor who underwent sex-change, cites 'altered gender status' as reason

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has discharged sailor Manish Giri, who underwent a sex-change operation, by evoking the clause of 'Service No Longer Required' under the Navy regulations, an official statement said here.

"The serving sailor, who underwent sex reassignment surgery at a private facility whilst on leave, was administratively discharged from the service," the statement said.

"The individual chose to undergo irreversible gender re-assignment on his own accord whilst on leave, wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction," it said.

"He has, therefore, breached the Recruitment Regulations and eligibility criteria for his employment as a sailor in the Indian Navy. The existing service rules and regulations do not permit the sailor's continued employment owing to his altered gender status, medical condition and resultant employability restrictions," it added.

The sailor, who was posted at INS Eksila base of the Navy in Visakhapatanam, underwent the sex-change operation, started wearing saris, and had grown hair while in service.

