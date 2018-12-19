हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Navy inducts 'Made in India' Landing Craft Utility ship with enhanced capabilities

The Mark IV LCU vessel is an improved version of the Mark III LCU vessel which forms a part of the Indian Navy's fleet. Its primary role is the transportation of troops and heavy military equipment.

Navy inducts &#039;Made in India&#039; Landing Craft Utility ship with enhanced capabilities
IANS Photo

Kolkata: A Landing Craft Utility (LCU) ship was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Port Blair on Wednesday. The ship, named 'L-55', was built indigenously by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata and was commissioned by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Vice Chief of Naval Staff. 

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Rear Admiral VK Saxena, (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) besides other senior officials of the Indian Navy and GRSE.

The Mark IV LCU vessel is an improved version of the Mark III LCU vessel which forms a part of the Indian Navy's fleet. This is the fifth such Mark IV CU vessel - the first such IN LCU L-51 was commissioned into the Indian Navy in March of 2017.

"Substantial modifications to improve the ergonomics, habitability and layout of critical compartments have been implemented on this ship. The Mark IV LCU Vessels are a further improved version of the Mark III LCU Vessels presently being used by the Indian Navy. The first ship of the Mark IV LCU Vessels IN LCU L-51 was commissioned into Indian Navy in March, 2017," said a release from GRSE. 

The ship is likely to be based out of Andaman and Nicobar Command of the Indian Navy. 

The primary role of the ship will be transportation and deployment of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles and troops from the ship to the shore. However, the ship could also be deployed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Two guns have also been installed to provide artillery fire support during landing operations. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems like Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

The ships are equipped with Bow Ramps to enable loading/unloading of combat equipment and vehicles upon beaching. The ships are designed with ballasting and de-ballasting arrangements to achieve the desired trim for smooth beaching operations. 

"These amphibious warships, developed by GRSE's in-house design team, are unique in their design and operations, having a length of 62.8 metres and capable of achieving a speed of 15 knots with a low draught of 1.8 M. This once again proves GRSE's ability to provide end-to-end solutions to their customers ranging from product conceptualization, design, system integration and project management, thereby enhancing the capability to meet customer demands," added the release. 

The ship, commanded by Lt Commander Abhishek Kumar, will house a total of five officers and 45 sailors. 

In line with the Make in India initiative, GRSE is executing the order for eight Landing Craft Utility (LCU) ships for the Indian Navy. The remaining three ships of the total eight are in advanced stages of construction and are expected to be delivered over the next one year.

