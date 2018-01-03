Navy’s MiG-29K aircraft veers off runway at Goa airport

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy on Wednesday veered off the runway while taking off at Goa airport.

However, the pilot of the aircraft ejected himself to safety, following which attempts began to extinguish the fire on the aircraft.

Operations at Goa airport were suspended as the firefighting was under process.

A statement from the Defence Ministry spokesperson said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by an trainee pilot, skidded. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa.

"A MiG-29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot eject(ed) to safety," Navy spokesperson tweeted.